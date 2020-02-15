|
|
Annely Carol Peterson, 83, passed away February 13, 2020 at The Bridge in Longmont. She was born September 3, 1936 in Longmont to Ernest and Mildred (Nelson) Johnson. Annely grew up on the family farm near Mead and graduated from Mead High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas. While working in Chicago at Ebenezer Lutheran Church she met Fred Peterson and they were married August 27, 1960 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont. Annely was the church secretary at First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 32 years from 1986 to 2018 when she retired. She also partnered with Fred in their restaurant business, first at the Aspen Buffett in Longmont and then at the Wayside Inn in Berthoud. She was the bookkeeper, greeted guests and worked in the kitchen. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was active in First Lutheran Women and the Bell Choir. Annely was also a member of Country Club. Annely was a Denver Bronco fan, enjoying season tickets for many years. She loved her grandkids, enjoying many fun trips with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred on Feb. 9, 2020 and sister-in-law Alice Johnson. Annely is survived by three children Anne Marie Kaspersen and husband Ryan, Jon Peterson and wife Heidi and Mike Peterson and wife Kelli; eight grandchildren Alyssa, Hannah, Emma, Drew, Axel, Soren, Bierte and Konrad; sister Elaine Hopkins and husband Brian and brother Ron Johnson. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday February 15, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 15, 2020