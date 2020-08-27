Anthony Chavez

Anthony "Tony" Isaac Chavez, 55 of Frederick, CO passed away on August 23, 2020 in Colorado. Tony was born on February 28, 1965 to Jose "Butch" Isaac Chavez and Roberta Vance. Tony grew up in Dacono, Colorado. He graduated from Frederick High School in Frederick, Colorado. Tony attended and wrestled for the College at Colorado Northwestern Community College. In 1987 Tony married Sarah Stehle. Tony worked in sand and gravel business most of his adult life. He worked for Varra Companies for the last 24 years of his career. Tony loved to play slow pitch softball, 4-wheeling in his jeep, work on project cars, hunt, fish, cheer on his kids at all of their events, and spend quality time with his friends, family, and neighbors. Tony is survived by his wife Sarah Chavez, one daughter Tiffany Chavez (Taylor Toppel), two sons, Bo and Sam Chavez. Tony is also survived by his Mother Roberta Chavez, one brother Steve Chavez ( Sonya), one sister Lora Chavez (Art), and two grand- doggies, Sammi and Church. Tony is preceded in death by his father Jose"Butch" Isaac Chavez.

