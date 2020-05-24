Anthony John Fakolt passed away this week at the age of almost 88. He was born Sept 1st, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. While living there he met the love of his life-Grace Frances Fricker-soon to become Grace Fakolt. The two loved to go ballroom dancing, and both were skilled and light on their feet; waltzes, foxtrots, tangos, rumbas-they danced them all! Our father had many jobs throughout his life, some big and some small. Among them we can proudly call our dad a rocket scientist. He worked for over 25 years at NASA in Ohio during the early glory days of the space program. He loved that job. The experimenting, creativity, and engineering involved was challenging and rewarding to him-and oh, the stories he told! Dad could do it all. He loved the challenge of working on our old house and cars- carpentry, woodworking, plumbing, electrical, yard landscaping, and automotive repair- he was a man of many talents. After two children came along, dad retired from NASA, and our family headed westward settling in our new home of Niwot, CO, a place that he dearly loved. There he worked for several local companies, eventually joining Storage Tech where he continued using his engineering skills on various projects until his 2nd retirement. His day was never complete without a good book, a good glass of wine (he used to make his own), and good music playing on the radio. Dad was truly an avid reader and could be found every night devouring a good detective novel, or British naval novel-his favorite. When he wasn't spending his time lost in a book, Tony loved chasing down good bargains and felt no shame attending an open house if food and other 'freebies' were be to be found. Tony also loved a good meal-and became quite a cook himself- learning recipes and adding his own touches to meals. During retirement, he lost his wife, Grace, in January of 2006. This was devastating to him. Dad would mourn her passing until his death. As a veteran, Tony will be buried at Ft. Logan Cemetery in Denver, right next to his beloved wife. Dad is survived by a son, David, his daughter, Jennifer, and James, his grandson. Dad had a long life, a loving wife, a good marriage, two great kids, and an awesome grandson. We all miss him terribly. Services will be held at a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made in Tony's honor to the Longmont Public Library or his favorite local radio station KGUD-FM 90.7.

