Antonio M. "Tony" Najera, of Longmont, passed away at his home on September 10, 2019. He was 74 years old. Tony was born in Longmont to Evaristo and Juanita (Oliveras) Najera on September 12, 1944. Tony is survived by his wife, Georgia (Romero) Najera; sons, Anthony, Jr. (Kate) and Mario (Julia); three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one great grandchild and two sisters. Visitation will be 3pm until 5pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. A Rosary will follow, also at Howe Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be 10am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St. in Longmont. Interment will take place at Mtn. View Cemetery. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 15, 2019