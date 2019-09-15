Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
323 Collyer St.
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Najera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Najera


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Najera Obituary
Antonio M. "Tony" Najera, of Longmont, passed away at his home on September 10, 2019. He was 74 years old. Tony was born in Longmont to Evaristo and Juanita (Oliveras) Najera on September 12, 1944. Tony is survived by his wife, Georgia (Romero) Najera; sons, Anthony, Jr. (Kate) and Mario (Julia); three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one great grandchild and two sisters. Visitation will be 3pm until 5pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. A Rosary will follow, also at Howe Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be 10am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St. in Longmont. Interment will take place at Mtn. View Cemetery. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now