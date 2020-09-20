1/
Aron Patzkowsky
{ "" }
Aron Michal was born to W. Paul and Cecelia in Denver, Colorado. At the age of 3, Aron's family moved to Longmont. By then his family also included a younger sister, Cerra. As a child, Aron was energetic and active. He especially enjoyed riding his bicycle and excelled in gymnastics. As an adult, Aron was known for his creative and artistic talents in a variety of mediums, and his wit and humor. His best canine buddy, Jack, was at his side for the past 13 years. Aron died of complications from chronic conditions. Aron is now in the presence of his Lord, joining his sister, Cerra. Cremation and a private family service is plannedAron is survived by his father, Paul (Susie); his mother, Cecelia (Steven); his brother, Mike (Jodi) and nephews Madden, Trevor, Ozzie and Joey; sisters Ave and Kristene and their families; brothers Aaron and Ben and their families; aunts Joan and Marilyn and their families; uncles Tim and Dave and their families; and maternal grandmother Kathy.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Aron's name to Tru Hospice of Longmont or the Longmont Humane Society.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

