|
|
Aron was born on the family farm south of Richardton, ND He lived and worked on the farm until the family sold the farm and moved to Dickinson, ND. He drove trucks for a living. He married Doris Hoffman from Amidon, ND. He enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris and his son Aron Jr. He is survived by his daughter Velda Schank Ruff (Clayton), Granddaughter Kristin Schank, Granddaughter, Ame Newman, Great grandson, Braxton Newman, and Great Granddaughter, Baily Newman. Cremation has been entrusted to Howe Mortuary and Cremation Services. No local services will be held. Share condolenes at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 11, 2019