Arvid Frederick "Fred" Peterson


1938 - 2020
Arvid Frederick "Fred" Peterson Obituary
Arvid Frederick 'Fred' Peterson, 82, passed away February 9, 2020 at the TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont. He was born January 27, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Eric and Anna (Lindstrom) Peterson. Fred graduated from Senn High School. On August 27, 1960 he married Annely Johnson at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longmont. Fred earned a degree in Hospitality and Restaurant Management from the University of Denver. In 1971 Fred moved to Longmont and purchased the Aspen Buffett. In 1978 he purchased the Wayside Inn in Berthoud, which he operated until 2006. The last chapter of his culinary career was working in the food service department of Medical Center of the Rockies. Fred was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was active in many areas of ministry. He had served on Church Council, Ryssby Church committee, Churchmen and taught Sunday school and Confirmation. He was also a former member of the Longmont Lions Club and had served on the Town Council of Berthoud. Fred liked to cook, sing and read. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, including the ice cream, popcorn and carousel at the zoo. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Eileen Eklow and Donny Olander. Fred is survived by his wife Annely; three children Anne Marie Kaspersen and husband Ryan, Jon Peterson and wife Heidi and Mike Peterson and wife Kelli; eight grandchildren Alyssa, Hannah, Emma, Drew, Axel, Soren, Bierte and Konrad; brother John Peterson; brother-in-law Ron Johnson, sister-in-law Elaine Hopkins (Brian); and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 12, 2020
