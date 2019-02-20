Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Audrey Kreibich Obituary
Audrey M. Kreibich, of Longmont, passed away February 17, 2019. She was 92 years old. A Funeral Service will be held 10am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Howe Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Audrey is survived by her daughter, Lynda Morris of Tucson, AZ; granddaughters, Cheryl Larson of Longmont and Anna Janssen of Broomfield and five great grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Kreibich and eight siblings. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 20, 2019
