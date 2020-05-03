Augusta (Gus) S. Keppel, beloved Mother, Sister and Grandmother, passed away April 26th at The Peaks Care Center in Longmont from complications due to Coronavirus Disease. Gus was born on August 18, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Dr. Harry Nelsen Gay and Margaret Catherine (Eagan) Kline. Gus grew up and attended schools in the Philadelphia area including Olney High School and Temple University from which she was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Gus went on to work in the field of cancer research for organizations including the Institute for Cancer Research (now Fox Chase Cancer Center), the University of Washington and Smith, Kline & French (now GlaxoSmithKline) Pharmaceutical Company. An accomplished athlete, nothing gave her more pleasure than scoring a field hockey goal, sinking a jumper or smashing a ping-pong return. After moving to Boulder, Colorado in 1965 with her husband Richard, she continued to work in healthcare at Boulder Community Hospital, Boulder Medical Center and The Longmont Clinic. After her retirement she took great pleasure in making the rounds to different trivia contests, making many friends and knowing the answers to many obscure questions. Gus is survived by family including her sister Gay; son, David; grandsons Phillip and Shane and great-grandson Hunter. Nieces and nephews include Christopher, Robin, Michael and Judy along with a number of great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret. A family viewing will be held Thursday, April 30 at Howe Mortuary. Due to the current situation a memorial service will be announced for a future date.

