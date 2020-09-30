Barbara Gold

Barbara "Joan" Bauer-Gold entered peacefully into heaven on 9.27.2020 Joan was born in Sterling, CO on October 2, 1928. She was 91. Joan was the eldest of three daughters born to parents Alex and Anne Bauer, farmers and ranchers on the Eastern plains of Colorado. Joan graduated from Erie High School and studied nursing at the all-girls Loretto Heights College in Denver. Joan was a member of the Boulder Country Club and a beauty consultant for Viviane Woodard cosmetics. Joan and her husband Joe were active parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic church in Boulder and most recently, St. John The Baptist Catholic church in Longmont. Joan was an active volunteer at Sacred Heart of Jesus School and Church and a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Altar and Rosary. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe W Gold. Joe and Joan recently celebrated 71 years of marriage this past June. They were joined in marriage at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont, CO on June 26, 1949. Joan leaves behind her four children and spouses, Victoria J Wright (Milt), Jeffrey J Gold (Terri), Thomas J Gold (Judy) and Michael J Gold. Joan has five well-loved grandchildren and spouses and eight adored great-grandchildren. Joan loved spending time with her family, reading and was an avid knitter.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont or TRU Hospice Community Care in Lafayette CO.

