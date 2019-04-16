|
Barbara K. Sekich, 64 of Grover, CO, formerly of Longmont, passed away due to an automobile accident on April 11, 2019. She was born November 12, 1954 in Longmont to Mike Sekich, Jr and Rowena (Combs) Sekich. Growing up in Longmont Barbara graduated from Longmont High School in 1972. She married Allen Brossman and they later divorced. Barbara lived in the Longmont area until moving to Grover 8 years ago. Barbara spent many years with a career that revolved around upholstery. She owned and operated her own upholstery shop and spent many years working at Bestop making Jeep tops. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Milliken. Barbara was a member of AA and worked hard at giving back in meetings and service work, always grateful for what the AA program had done for her quality of life. Barbara has always been an animal lover. She currently lovingly cared for a variety of horses, pigs, cattle and chickens. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Alfred and Thomas and three sisters Mary Jo, Marcia and Dorothy. Barbara is survived by her son Michael Brossman, eight siblings Bill Sekich and wife Sharon, Alice Klena and husband David, Donna Rogers, Shirley Mendez and husband Chilo, Kathy Makings, Mickie Ambrose and husband Phil, Nancy Mayer and husband Randy and Mike Sekich; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 11:00-12:00pm with funeral service at 12:00pm Thursday April 18, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Burial at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 16, 2019