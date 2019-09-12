|
|
Barbara Joanne Loomis passed away Friday Morning at Bonell Good Samaritan Center in Greeley of after a courageous battle with Alzheimer 's disease she was 75. Barbara was born November 19, 1943 in Cleveland, OH to her parents Raymond Nieciecki and Mildred Nieciecki). Barbara moved to Colorado in 1958 where she attended Louisville High School. Barbara married the love of her life William (Bill) Andrew Loomis on September 1st, 1962 in the First Methodist Church. Barbara and Bill were later sealed for time and all eternity on March 18, 2006 in the Denver Colorado LDS Temple. Barbara was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Barbara was incredibly smart and talented. Cooking and sewing were among her many talents. Barbara had several hobbies that she enjoyed such as reading, sewing, cooking, canning, listening to music, camping, collecting stamps and coins, knitting and making crafts but the thing that she enjoyed more than anything was spending time with her family. Family was truly the center of Barbara's life. Barbara loved her family with all of her heart. Barbara was a wonderful friend. She made several close friendships during her life that she treasured. Barbara was a tremendously giving person. She gave of herself through service to her church, her family and many other individuals and organizations over the years. Barbara was an incredibly special person. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother Mildred Nieciecki and father Raymond Nieciecki and her brothers Roger Nieciecki. She is survived by her sisters Gayle Schaferling, Lorraine Kirkland (Jim) and Linda Miller, brother Scott Faulk (Kim) her daughter Brenda Loomis (Kent), sons Bryan Loomis and Brent Loomis (Tina),14 grandchildren,15 great grandchildren (including 2 future grandchildren), several cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara's legacy was one of love, compassion and service to others. She will be greatly be missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at 9am with the service to follow at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center in Longmont, CO. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 12, 2019