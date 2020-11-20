Barbara F. Scarpella, 90, died peacefully on the 12th of November, 2020. She was born to Howard and Helene Potter in Decatur Illinois, on October 25,1930. Siblings Patricia (deceased), and Sydney Potter (Olympia, WA). Her love of nature and outdoor sports prompted her to move to Boulder, Colorado in 1950. She was an avid alpine skier and loved hiking in the mountains near Boulder. She received her teaching degree from the University of Colorado while raising her six children. Barbara taught elementary school for twenty years with the Boulder Valley School District. Summers were spent teaching swimming and vacations always included camping trips throughout the Rocky Mountains and our National Parks. Most memorable for her kids was backpacking to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Carmen Scarpella of Louisville, Colorado. She is survived by her six children, Neil, Jim (Kathleen Rivers-Hailey, ID), Susan, Larry (Eileen McKaig), Bill (Gayla Oglesby) and Karen Finch; her adoring and caring niece, Kathleen Doughty (Frank):nephews Richard,Tom and Rob Doughty and Jason Potter; nieces Celia and Kira Potter. Her grandchildren and (great grandchildren): Nathan Paris (Karnie- Gabrielle, Shinae, Xavier),Amanda Finch, Jillian Kassinger (Terry -Aidan (15 yrs)), Jenna Finch McPherson (Chase- Charlie (3yrs) and Harper (9 mos); Spencer Kassinger; Shanna Finch; Nick Finch. We will all miss her love, kindness, humor and especially her laugh. She brought a light into our lives that will always remain in our hearts. Whenever we are on a mountain trail, on top of a peak, skiing through the trees, enjoying the changing of the aspens, enjoying a holiday feast or rooting for our favorite Colorado Buffaloes, we will think of her. A memorial will be held October 25, 2021 at a location to be determined.

