Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Snyder Obituary
Barbara Jo was born in Longmont Colorado to Freda and Harry Edwards on April 12, 1932. Barbara passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her family on March 22, 2020. Barbara graduated from Longmont High School in 1950. She worked as a telephone operator. She married Ernest Eldon Snyder on October 24, 1954. She was a homemaker, raising 3 rambunctious children. She enjoyed fishing at Lake John, and traveling in the motor home. Barbara was proud of the accomplishments made by her three children. She adored her three granddaughters. She is survived by her husband, Eldon (married 65 years); two daughters, Pam Snyder of Buffalo, WY and Jeannie (Brad) Jacobson Windsor, CO; and one son, David Snyder of Fort Morgan, CO; three granddaughters, Heather Jacobson, Stephanie Jacobson, and Kristen Snyder. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry A. Edwards; her mother, Freda P. (Garner) Wright; her stepfather, David C. Wright; and her siblings, Billy M. Edwards and Betty Chandler. A memorial service will be held in the near future and will be announced.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -