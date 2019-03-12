|
|
Barbara Jean (Wright) Thomason, of Longmont, passed away March 9, 2019. She was 90 years old. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Howe Mortuary Chapel. A reception will follow. Private inurnment will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Barbara was married to the late Francis Leroy Thomason who preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Sudy (Daniel) Opsahl, Robert Thomason and John (Allison) Thomason; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 12, 2019