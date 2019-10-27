|
Barbara Brita Wright, maiden name Anderson, age 76. Joined in Holy Matrimony to Gregory Clark Wright of Casper, Wyoming on June 6, 1964. In 1970 they moved to Boulder where Barbara worked at Eisenhower Elementary; she later worked for 15 years at the Economics Institute, University of Colorado. The couple moved to Longmont in 1990 and when her nest emptied, Barbara fully embraced an active lifestyle - she would walk, bike, hike, enjoy cards with friends, play tennis or pickle ball daily. Barbara is survived by her husband Greg Wright, three children, Brad Wright and wife Kim Alley Wright, Brenda Wright Henderson her husband Todd Henderson and Brittany Wright Clelan and her husband Angelo Clelan. Two brothers, Robert Anderson and Norman Anderson and nephews Scott Ortiz, Lou Ortiz McGivern, Vaughn Neubauer, Nicki Nuebauer, Justin Kirkley, Melissa Kirkley, and Cory Anderson. Barbara loved and cherished her grandchildren, Taylor Alley, Drew Alley, Lauren Alley, Spencer Henderson, Cooper Clelan, Cole Henderson, Carson Wright, Olivia Wright and Ava Wright as well as great-grandchildren Jayden (Alley) Anderson, Everly Alley, Payton Alley and Harper Alley. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in 2020 in the Boulder-Longmont area during Spring when the Lord renews life and the sun shines brightly on the mountains and trails Barbara so loved. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends donate to the in her memory or the Friends of the Longmont Senior Center.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 27, 2019