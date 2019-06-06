Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Evans


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Evans Obituary
Beatrice Ann Evans, of Longmont, passed away May 31, 2019 at her home. She was born June 2, 1938 in Garrison, ND to Loretta (Krzmarzick) and Louis Pflipsen. On July 6, 1963 she married Donald Eugene Evans in Longmont, CO. They later divorced. Beatrice is survived by her son Douglas (Judy) Evans, her daughter Dawn (Andrew) Katz; her sister Marian McKinney; her brothers Jim (Janet) Pflipsen; Richard Pflipsen; Jerome (Debbie) Pflipsen and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and other siblings Marlene, Dorene, Bobby and Blaine. Bea enjoyed her family, friends from swimming class, bingo and traveling. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Howe Mortuary Chapel in Longmont. Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now