Beatrice Ann Evans, of Longmont, passed away May 31, 2019 at her home. She was born June 2, 1938 in Garrison, ND to Loretta (Krzmarzick) and Louis Pflipsen. On July 6, 1963 she married Donald Eugene Evans in Longmont, CO. They later divorced. Beatrice is survived by her son Douglas (Judy) Evans, her daughter Dawn (Andrew) Katz; her sister Marian McKinney; her brothers Jim (Janet) Pflipsen; Richard Pflipsen; Jerome (Debbie) Pflipsen and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and other siblings Marlene, Dorene, Bobby and Blaine. Bea enjoyed her family, friends from swimming class, bingo and traveling. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Howe Mortuary Chapel in Longmont. Share condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 6, 2019