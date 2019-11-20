|
Rebecca 'Becky' Clark passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 38. She was born September 17, 1981 in Longmont, CO to Randy and Diane Clark. As a young girl, Becky was smart, vibrant, and outgoing. She was a talented gymnast, avid hunter, and general sports enthusiast. She was a very nurturing person and mother hen to her younger siblings, Tina and Nick. She always led by example and kept everyone in line. Becky graduated in 2000 from Skyline High School where she was involved in numerous clubs and activities. She was a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, Color Guard, and the Poms dance team. Most notably, she was captain of the varsity softball team. Becky was a talented utility player but always loved her time behind home plate. She was a strong, physical athlete who never played a game where she didn't sacrifice her body for an out. Becky was recognized as an all-conference player and honorable mention at the state tournament her freshman year. After high school, Becky moved to Greeley and purchased her first home at the young age of 19. She attended the University of Northern Colorado, receiving a Bachelor's in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. She worked for several years in the financial services industry, earning multiple exotic trips for her salesmanship and excellent customer service. Most recently, Becky expanded her career becoming a licensed real estate broker. Becky loved to travel and enjoyed a beautiful beach more than any other destination. She visited nearly every island in the Caribbean, enjoying the breathtaking views in Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Antigua, to name a few. Her adventurous spirit encouraged some memorable lifetime moments full of laughter and love. She climbed a volcano, went skydiving, swam with wild sea turtles, enjoyed a hot air balloon ride, and rode bareback on a swimming horse in the clear ocean water. But the smaller moments in life were truly the most important to her. Spending cold mornings in the duck blind with her dad, sneaking away for lunch and a quick trip to the casino with her mom, and playing cards and games with friends and family. In 2010, Becky met and fell in love with Doug Dawson. They made a home in Granby, CO and welcomed identical twin boys, Liam and Connor, in January 2012. Being a mother was Becky's greatest joy in life. She cared and loved for those boys like no one else could. Becky filled their days with fun activities and so much love. Becky taught her boys at an early age to read and ski, two of the many things she thoroughly enjoyed. In addition to her role as a mother, Becky found great joy being Aunt Bach, spoiling her goddaughter, nieces, and nephews whenever possible. Becky's huge heart was one of the best things about her. She was kind and generous to all. She enjoyed giving back to those in need. For many years, she raised funds for two organizations dear to her heart: Avon Walk for Breast Cancer and the March of Dimes. She was also very active in her local community, giving time and resources to the local Parent Teacher Organization, Grand Angels, and Mountain Family Center. Becky continued to give, even after her death, helping dozens of people as an organ and tissue donor. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (3791 Pike Road, Longmont) on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00. Lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Liam and Connor Education Fund, care of First Western Trust, 6501 E. Belleview Avenue, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80111.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 20, 2019