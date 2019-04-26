|
|
Bernadine law, 98, of Longmont, Colorado passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born February 25, 1921 in Clemens, Iowa to O.Z. and Alta May (Stewart) Burkhead. Bernadine married Harold Law on November 2, 1940 in Newburg, New York. After living in several states, they moved to Longmont in 1964. In the early 1970's, they built a cabin with the help of their family (west of Lyons, CO) and lived there fifteen years. They lived with kerosene lamps and candles. Electricity was provided by a generator when needed. They didn't have phone service. In 1987, they moved to Estes Park, Colorado. Bernadine was involved in activities at the Senior Center (enjoyed playing pool). She was a charter member of Rocky Mountain Church of Estes Park and participated in activities with Christian Woman's Club. Her faith in God was a big part of her life. Bernadine loved all outdoor activities in the mountains, especially with her family. She was a big fan of the Rockies baseball team and went to several games. Bernadine moved to Longmont in 2012. She continued playing pool and was active in social gatherings. Her husband, Harold Law, preceded her death in 2000 and her daughter, Linda Speers, in 2007. She is survived by her children; Alta Mae Goecke (Paul) of Marshalltown, Iowa; Gary Law of Colorado Springs, CO; Howard Law (Debi) of Longmont, CO; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. A celebration of Bernadine's life will take place 10:30 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Grace Church (2415 Lake Park Drive, Longmont, CO) with rev. Jess Mahon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Church of Estes Park, Samaritan Purse, or Denver Rescue, and sent to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel (326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501). Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2019