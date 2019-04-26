Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Church
2415 Lake Park Drive
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Law
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine Law


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernadine Law Obituary
Bernadine law, 98, of Longmont, Colorado passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born February 25, 1921 in Clemens, Iowa to O.Z. and Alta May (Stewart) Burkhead. Bernadine married Harold Law on November 2, 1940 in Newburg, New York. After living in several states, they moved to Longmont in 1964. In the early 1970's, they built a cabin with the help of their family (west of Lyons, CO) and lived there fifteen years. They lived with kerosene lamps and candles. Electricity was provided by a generator when needed. They didn't have phone service. In 1987, they moved to Estes Park, Colorado. Bernadine was involved in activities at the Senior Center (enjoyed playing pool). She was a charter member of Rocky Mountain Church of Estes Park and participated in activities with Christian Woman's Club. Her faith in God was a big part of her life. Bernadine loved all outdoor activities in the mountains, especially with her family. She was a big fan of the Rockies baseball team and went to several games. Bernadine moved to Longmont in 2012. She continued playing pool and was active in social gatherings. Her husband, Harold Law, preceded her death in 2000 and her daughter, Linda Speers, in 2007. She is survived by her children; Alta Mae Goecke (Paul) of Marshalltown, Iowa; Gary Law of Colorado Springs, CO; Howard Law (Debi) of Longmont, CO; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. A celebration of Bernadine's life will take place 10:30 am, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Grace Church (2415 Lake Park Drive, Longmont, CO) with rev. Jess Mahon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Church of Estes Park, Samaritan Purse, or Denver Rescue, and sent to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel (326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO 80501). Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now