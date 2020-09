Beryl Worland passed away peacefully on Sept. 5th. She was loved and she will be missed. An Open House Celebration of Life is being held Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 2-4pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for more information, to view a full obituary and to share your condolences with the family.

