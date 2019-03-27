|
Betty Ann Zink, 85, a Longmont native, died March 24th 2019 in Fort Collins. She was born November 15th 1933, the daughter of Elizabeth and Frank Weingardt, long time farmers in the Longmont area. She was proceeded in death by her husband Edwin "Gene" Zink to whom she was married for sixty one years. They had four children: Mark (Debbie) of Fruita, CO., Jill (David) Thornton, CO.; Scott (Amy) of Broomfield, CO., Brooke (John) of Fort Collins, CO. She has nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Franklin Weingardt, and one sister Rosemarie Gunsauls. In June of 1951, Betty graduated from Longmont High School. Later she furthered her education at Colorado University where she was a member of SPUR, a scholastic honor society and Tri Delta Sorority. As a teenager, Betty was actively involved in 4-H work eventually winning numerous county, state, and national awards. It was her national leadership award that took her to Washington, D.C., and a meeting with the President of the United States, Harry S. Truman. A very active person, Betty took a deep interest in her grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed golf, gardening, travel, quilting, live theatre and was an enthusiastic Colorado Rockies Baseball fan! Cremation has been entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and the Memorial Service will be officiated by Deacon Mike at 2:00pm on April 1st, 2019. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 27, 2019