1/1
Beverly Jean Bristol
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jean Bristol, 89 of Berthoud, passed away peacefully at home August 18, 2020. She was born August 18, 1931 in Mead Colorado to mother Helen (Strong) and father Frank Nygren. Beverly married James 'Bud' Bristol August 14, 1953 in Berthoud. She graduated from Berthoud High School. The Bristol's were members of the First Presbyterian Church for seventy four years. Beverly enjoyed home making, time with her children, grandchildren, Along with camping, boating, following grandson Jay's competitive trap shooting and her granddaughter Jamie's competitive diving, taking care of her home, flowers, and gardens. Beverly is survived by her son Kevin, wife Vicki, daughter Debbie, husband Daniel Coleman, grandson Jay his wife Karissa Bristol great grandson Evan Bristol, granddaughter Jamie Bristol and Josh Lewis, great grand children Peyton Bristol, Haley and Hunter Lewis, brother in law Donald Bristol and wife Christine, sister in law Faye Nygren, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by James, her parents and siblings, Frank, Walter, Bill, John, Donald (Pete), Nygren, Mary Ellen Litzenberger. A Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the home of Kevin and Vicki Bristol in Loveland, followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud. Masks required, social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at www.ah lbergfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
at the home of Kevin and Vicki Bristol
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved