Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home
503 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303)-776-4477
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home
503 Terry Street
Longmont, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Marlene (Webb) Cox


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Marlene (Webb) Cox Obituary
Beverly Marlene Cox of Longmont CO died peacefully on Friday February 1, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Beverly was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on May 27, 1933. She married Delmar Cox on November 11, 1955. Bev and Del lived in Lincoln NE for many years until they relocated to Ft Collins CO in 1972. They moved to Longmont CO in 1986. Beverly is survived by her husband Delmar Cox of Longmont and her children; Lonnie and Kaye (Cox) Mason of Loveland CO and Lee and Kathryn (Bell) Cox of Ventura CA. She is preceded in death by her sons; Brach Cox of Costa Mesa CA and Jason Cox of Longmont CO. Beverly has 4 grandchildren and one great-grand son. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd 3:00 pm at Carroll-Lewellen Chapel, 503 Terry St Longmont CO.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.