Beverly "Bev" Marsh, 70 of Sterling passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Greeley, CO. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14th at Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Couchenour officiating. The service will conclude at the church. Beverly was born August 22, 1949 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Jess Willard and Katherine Mae (Elser) Waggoner. She graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, CO and then attended CU for two years, and then transferred to Ames Community College for two more years. She married Darwin D. Bierman and the couple have been together for 40 years. Bev had recently become a hostess for the J & L Café. She was a longtime member of the American Legion. She enjoyed serving the Veterans and they held a special place in her heart. Bev was an avid reader, loved visiting casinos, but most important was spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Katherine and a sister Nancy Waggoner. Bev is survived by her husband Darwin D. Bierman; children Crysti Owens and husband Mark of Mead, CO, Beverly "B.J." Lavender and Thomas Gerbitz of Sterling, CO, Ed "Eddie" Marsh and Julie Fitzjohn of Sterling, CO and Rachel Marsh and Russel Lewis of Casper, WY; 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sister Jan Danford and brother Ross Waggoner. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bev's name to the in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 9, 2019