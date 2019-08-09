|
Beverly Sue Smith, 85, of Menominee, MI, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2019. She was born August 16, 1933 in Covington, Indiana to Ingold "Bunch" and Blanche Auter. She began her employment career in banking at the Fountain Trust in Covington. Known as Sue to family and friends, she married Robert E. Smith on June 8, 1951 and together enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Bob's career in the oil industry took them to locations all over the country, moving from Covington to Asheville, NC, Byron, IL, West DePere, WI, Granada Hills, CA, Noblesville, IN and in 1991 they moved to Longmont, CO where they lived until 2014. In 2014 they moved to Menominee, MI. Over those years Sue worked in Escrow Offices in Rockford, IL and Thousand Oaks, CA. Bob and Sue traveled a lot and Sue especially enjoyed exploring the Colorado mountains. She also enjoyed shopping and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sue valued her friendships in the Marinette-Menominee area with the Red Hats and Senior Citizen groups. She maintained special relationships with longtime friends, Sarah Jane Snyder of Longmont and Barb and Jack Junio of W. DePere. She was a longtime member of the LifeBridge Christian Church in Longmont and also volunteered teaching Senior Net computer classes in Longmont. She is survived by three daughters, Stephanie Hendee and Cyndi (husband, Robin) Elsner both of Menominee and Connie (husband, Matt) Kovanda of Castaic, CA; four grandchildren, Chelsea (Michael) Monfils, Bobby Elsner, Taylor Kovanda and Tommy Kovanda; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Nora Monfils; nieces and nephews, Donna (Gary) Coates, Dan (Elsie) Warrick, Karen Hobbs and Mike (Janey) Auter; and additional cousins. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, on Jan. 15, 2015; and by three sisters, Margaret, Vivian and Jean; and two brothers, Harold and "Bud". An interment service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO on August 16th at 1 PM. A celebration of life in Menominee in the fall is being planned and will be announced later. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or UP Hospice. Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 9, 2019