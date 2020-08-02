Beverly Trujillo

Beverly Rae Trujillo of Firestone, passed away July 28, 2020, at the age of 81. Beverly was born in Fort Lupton to Harold and Edna Meikle. She grew up in the Tri-Town area and married Roger Arthur Trujillo on June 30, 1962. Beverly's grandchildren were everything to her and spending time with them brought her much enjoyment. She also spent her time sewing and crocheting, and made many items over the years for the family. Beverly loved spending time each day in her garden. Each spring the family made sure there were flowers and a garden planted for her to enjoy. She is survived by her children: Gerard (Cathy) Trujillo, Roger (Michelle) Trujillo, Laurie Trujillo, and Veronica (Greg) Hermanson; her grandchildren: Caitlin, Kyle, Meghan, Nicholas, Bergen & Timothy; great-granddaughter Madison; and her sister Shirley (Joseph) Major. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, and will be buried next to him at Mountain View Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus and wanting all of her friends and family to remain safe, a private ceremony will be held.

