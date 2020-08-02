1/1
Beverly Trujillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Rae Trujillo of Firestone, passed away July 28, 2020, at the age of 81. Beverly was born in Fort Lupton to Harold and Edna Meikle. She grew up in the Tri-Town area and married Roger Arthur Trujillo on June 30, 1962. Beverly's grandchildren were everything to her and spending time with them brought her much enjoyment. She also spent her time sewing and crocheting, and made many items over the years for the family. Beverly loved spending time each day in her garden. Each spring the family made sure there were flowers and a garden planted for her to enjoy. She is survived by her children: Gerard (Cathy) Trujillo, Roger (Michelle) Trujillo, Laurie Trujillo, and Veronica (Greg) Hermanson; her grandchildren: Caitlin, Kyle, Meghan, Nicholas, Bergen & Timothy; great-granddaughter Madison; and her sister Shirley (Joseph) Major. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, and will be buried next to him at Mountain View Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus and wanting all of her friends and family to remain safe, a private ceremony will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Angi DeAndrea
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved