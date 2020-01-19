Home

Billie Jean Smith Obituary
Billie Jean Smith passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born in Amarillo, TX to Dorothy Francis (Day) and Elvin Hoke Tharp, and grew up in Arvada. Billie married Orville William "Bill" Smith on February 11, 1950 in Casper, WY. This year is their 70th anniversary. The couple lived in Lakewood for many years, raising four children. In 1971 they moved to Longmont establishing B&B Mobile and RV Park, still operating today. Billie was a successful business partner, accomplished seamstress, cook, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Billie's family was the focus of her life. She provided unwavering support and love. Billie is predeceased by her parents and sisters. She is survived by her husband Bill, their dog Tuffy, son Bill (Elisa) Smith, daughter Becky (Brian) Maitlen, son Blake Smith, and daughter Barbara (Craig Berryman) Smith, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. For more information or share a memory of Billie, visit Howe Mortuary at: https:// www.dignitymemorial .com /funeral-homes/ longmont-co/howe- mortuary-crematory/8233 Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2 - 7 pm at the American Legion, 315 South Bowen Street, Longmont. Donations may be made to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Keenesburg, CO at (303) 536-0118 or visit their website at: https://www.wild animalsanctuary. org/donate
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020
