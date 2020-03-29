Home

Blanche Schenkel


1939 - 2020
Blanche Schenkel Obituary
Blanche (Breiner) Schenkel of Longmont, Colorado, passed away on March 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Blanche was born in Norton, Kansas, to Joseph and Florence (Watt) Breiner. She had two older brothers, an older sister and a younger sister. Shortly after Blanche was born, the family moved to Bradshaw, Nebraska, where she stayed until she graduated from Bradshaw High School. After high school, Blanche moved to Lincoln, where she graduated from business school. She met Larry Schenkel, whom she married, and they had two daughters, Laura and Patty. Blanche and Larry weren't meant to be and eventually divorced. After Laura had two babies, Blanche moved to Colorado to be closer to her grandchildren. Blanche is survived by daughters Laura DeMoulin, Patty Love and their families; sister Ruth (Breiner) Keenan, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Michael Breiner and sister Mary (Breiner) Cox. There will be a memorial gathering after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. To learn more about Blanche's life, please visit www. bluemountainmortuary. com/tributes/ Blanche-Schenkel.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 29, 2020
