Dr. Bob Sanders passed away June 10, 2019. He was 86 years old. Bob was born on August 29, 1932 in Memphis, TN. He graduated Oklahoma State University in 1954. After college, he served as a Captain in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany from 1954-1956. Bob received his medical degree through Colorado University in 1962 as a Boettcher Scholar. Bob practiced as a Radiologist at several hospitals, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. Bob and Sandy married in 1996 and moved to Longmont in 1997.They enjoyed their life together and had many happy and fun trips and experiences. Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Scott Sanders (Ellen); daughter, Julie Byrne (David); a sister, Jean Son; and step-children, Cynthia, Jennifer, Rebecca Pierce (Lee), and Mark; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Memorial service will be 1:00 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church and inurnment with Military Honors 1:15 pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Contributions to: Central Presbyterian Church, Mesa-Vista Memory Care, Boulder, and Humane Society of Longmont Share condolences and read complete obituary at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 23, 2019