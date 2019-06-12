|
Bonnie Lee Nicklos, age 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23rd, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at the home of her son Jeffrey Jay Nicklos in Stroud, Oklahoma. Bonnie was born August 12th, 1932 in Eaton Colorado to Faye Dalton and James Arnold Dalton. She attended Colorado Teachers College (now known as UNC) in Greeley Colorado. In 1953 she was married to Jay Kenneth Nicklos in Weld County, Colorado. Together they raised four children. She retired from Staodyn Inc, as the Senior Buyer in the late 90's. Bonnie, more affectionally know by her loved ones as "Granny", was the kind of woman that every person should have the gift of knowing. Her heart was nurturing and big enough to touch the lives of so many. Her passion for cooking and gardening often meant she was under the warm sun tending to her tomatoes and flowers, or in her kitchen fixing a feast for any occasion she could gather her family around the table for! Granny believed in the spirit and the magic of the holidays. From her decorative efforts, to the inviting smells of sugar cookies, her home was always full of joy, and the place where her family found comfort and harmony. Granny loved the summers in Colorado, especially during her annual family vacation on the Poudre Canyon River. During this time, she appreciated watching the "boys" fish, walking alongside her beloved dog Dally, enjoying a well-made margarita, and laughing at late night conversations around the fire. In her final years, Granny found great joy in simple pleasures, such as sipping warm coffee, reading magazines, coaching in the kitchen for holiday dinners, listening to stories of fishing and hunting conquests, and feeding and admiring the red cardinals and humming birds. Granny's family was her greatest accomplishment and her truest treasure. She is proceeded in death by husband Jay Nicklos, son Brad Nicklos, and son Mark Nicklos. She is survived by Son; Jeffrey Nicklos and significant other Debbie Williams. Daughter; Mindy Nicklos. Grandson; Boomer Nicklos and wife Whitney Nicklos; Great-Grandson Peyton Nicklos. Grandson; Justin Kronewitter and wife Terri Duston; Great-Granddaughter Maddie Baggs. Granddaughter; Carlee Jones and husband Jarred Jones; Great-Grandson Jay Jones. Granddaughter, Erica Kronewitter and fiancé Mike Sunkenberg. Sisters; Kathy Richenburger and Joan Dalton-Boyd. A celebration of life will be held in August 2019 on the Poudre Canyon River, where she will join her late husband and two sons.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 12, 2019