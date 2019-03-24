|
Bryan Todd Davis, Longmont native, died March 14, 2019, at Longmont United Hospital. He was 55. He attended elementary school and mid high at Mead and graduated from Skyline High School in 1982. He was a 4-H member in Boulder County for ten years, raising and showing steers at the Boulder County Fair, the Colorado State Fair and the National Western Stock Show. He won numerous awards including Grand Champion Steer at the Boulder County Fair. Bryan took piano lessons from Cecil Carlyle for many years and later at Chris Fingers Niwot. The piano was his passion. He performed at a number of concerts and recitals, the most notable being an outdoor concert with Joan Baez. He also loved to read and wrote a number of short stories and poems, some of which he received awards for. Over the years he worked at the Longs Peak Water Association, Longmont Dairy and drove an RTD bus for the city of Boulder. He married Kelly Lee Tucker on May 15, 1995 in Longmont. They later divorced. They had two daughters, Jaime Allyson and Hannah Lauren. Bryan is survived by his daughters, Jaime and Hannah Davis of Longmont; his father, Daryl Davis of Longmont; and sister, Dee Ann Johnson of Colorado Springs. His mother, Mary Ann, passed in March of 2015. A service will be held March 27th at 11:30 a.m. at Howe Mortuary. Reception to follow. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 24, 2019