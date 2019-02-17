|
Buff born to Tell and Theo Ertl January 4th, 1940. Buff battled breast cancer for many many years. She was married twice had six children from her first marriage. Her second marriage was to Art Palm and the two of them worked hard to blend Buff's six with Art's three children for a total of nine. Buff was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to her very large family spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible. She would say let's get the kids and get some fish for the pond they like that. She wanted the boys to build projects to submit to the county fair. They like to pound nails so let's do it. Raising pumpkins to make their Halloween more fun. The bigger the better for them. Birthday cakes and CANDLES was a must. She loved our land and was really happy when the grands came over to help with chores and let's pay them well. She enjoyed seeing them having fun with the rubber raft and getting their feet full of mud on the muddy bottom. Buff told me so often that the one thing in life she wanted was to have the grandkids remember her. She also was a farmer/horticulturist. Planting over 2500 trees and bushes on the property south of Longmont. In addition, Buff became an expert rug weaver. Many of her rugs are in homes around the Longmont area and beyond. She was a past President of the Handweavers Guild of Boulder spending many hours in support of this fine group of artists. Buff was a graduate of University of Colorado and taught middle school briefly before marriage. She was the greatest wife a man could ask for. She was kind gentle, smart, loving and if you needed something, she would find it or make it for you. She would go to the ends of the earth to watch one of her sons plays. She liked making quilts and giving them away. She wanted to help the kids with the yard work and buy simple things to make life easier. She loved her ducks which was a gift to her some years ago. Buff is survived by her husband of 32 years Art Palm, her six children Saill White of Petaluma, CA, Shell White of Brooklyn NY, Sharr and Evelyn Carr White of Cold Springs NY, and Skye White of Jackson Heights, NY, and her three step children Larry and Cindy Palm of Longmont, CO, Linda Palm of Longmont CO, and Lori Myers of Longmont, CO. Buff has 11 grandchildren, Alonza Lasher, of North Carolina, Tigerlilly Hopson of Brooklyn NY, Thelounius Hopson of Brooklyn NY, Conrad White of Cold Springs NY, Sidonious White of Cold Spring NY, Brian Palm of Greeley CO, Kevin Palm of Longmont CO, Remy Keast of Longmont CO, John Keast of Longmont CO, Taylor Myers of Longmont CO, and Nicole Myers of Longmont CO. She also has 2 step grandchildren Melissa Furgison of Manhattan beach CA, and Nicolas Griswald of Lake Havasu AZ. Buff has 4 step Great Grandchildren; Alex, Samantha, Arron, Lia. Also surviving Buff brother Jann Ertl and Sandra Holloway, brother Rett Ertl and Tania Ertl, sister Twig Ertl and Nancy Grimes, and sister Jill Ertl. Buff will be missed by all that knew and loved her. The family will have a celebration of Buff's life as soon as arrangements and schedules can be made for guests and family who reside out of town. Buff I miss you already so keep the fire warm I'll be there some day. Please wait!
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 17, 2019