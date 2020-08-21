1/1
Calvin Dean Case
Mr. Calvin Dean Case, 89, of Centertown, Mo. passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Mo. surrounded by family. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private funeral service will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Freeman Chapel with Malcam Moberly officiating. Military honors will follow his service. A webcast of his service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday for friends that are not able to attend by going to his memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website. Friends may mail sympathy cards to the funeral home or leave condolences online to be given to his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Valley Christian Church in Bullhead, Az. by mailing donations to P.O. Box 95, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102. www.freemanmortuary.com

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Service
11:00 AM
Webcast - go to his memorial page at www.freemanmortuary.com
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Mortuary
915 Madison Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
(573) 636-5533
