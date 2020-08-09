Carl DeVere

Carl M. "Bud" DeVere Sr. a retired Marine Master Sergeant. His last job before he retired in December 1988, was that of Exhibit Curator for the National Marine Corps Museum, at Washington Navy Yard, D.C. His retirement from Civil Service ended over 46 years of active duty and civil service for the Corps; having joined in 1942. He died on July 31st, 2020 at Beatrice Hover Assisted Living Facility in Longmont, Co. He was 96 years old. Born during the Depression on his father's traveling tent-show business in St. Peter, MN. he traveled with his father's Repertory shows, and Circuses as an actor and clown, covering the Midwestern States for 15 years before settling in Laredo, TX in 1939. His parents built and operated a Motel where Bud worked until he joined the Marines on June 6th. 1942. He was a member of VMSB-141, a Dive Bomber Squadron when the Marines began the first American Offensive actions of World War II on the Pacific Island of Guadalcanal. Bud served as the first Control Tower Operator on Henderson Field there. On returning from combat, he married his childhood sweetheart Estelle R. Saunders on April 8th 1944. During their 18 major transfers in the Marine Corps, he spent a tour with the 4th Battalion, 11th Marines in Korea, a tour with Atomic Ordinance Platoon in Okinawa, and a tour with Leatherneck magazine during the Vietnam War. Bud and Estelle raised four children. Their oldest son, Carl Jr. was a Marine Supply Officer in Vietnam. Their daughter Dani, lived in San Francisco, before moving to Longmont. Their second son Craig, and his wife Tinny, and their daughter Olivia, also live in Longmont. Youngest son Mark in lives in Lakewood. Bud was the author of three books; "Lions, Leathernecks and Legacies" 1992, "For Our Eyes Only" 1995, and "Leatherneck Cowboy" 2000. Bud also built his own Historical Museum in the basement of his home in Longmont in 2004. Earlier, as a professional calligrapher, he was tasked with the duty of creating Medal of Honor Certificates for Marine Heroes of Vietnam, that were signed by President Jimmy Carter. Survivors are: his son Craig, and his wife Tinny, his oldest son Carl Jr., daughter Dani, and son Mark. He leaves 5 Grand Children, Summer Brim, Satchel, Olivia, Jeremy, and Shad, plus 6 Great Grand Children, Glory, Galilea, Brennan, Alana, Ryan, and Grayson, and 1 Great Great Grandchild, Galicia. Funeral arrangements by Crist Mortuary, with graveside service to be held Friday August 14th at 11:00AM at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder. Friends may send donations the Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.

