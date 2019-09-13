|
Carole Maston, 80 of Longmont passed away September 10, 2019 at Lifecare Center of Longmont. Carole was born March 22, 1939 in Omaha, NE to Maurice and Marie (Wilcox) Wreed. She grew up in Lincoln and Omaha, NE and graduated from Union College Academy in 1957. Carole earned a bachelor's degree from Union College Academy and then a master's degree in French and English from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. On July 23, 1973 she married Charles Maston, Jr. in Piqua, OH. Carole worked as a high school teacher for Seventh-day Adventist for over ten years. In 2001, she moved to Longmont, CO to be closer to her family. Carole was a longtime member of theLongmont Seventh-day Adventist Church and volunteered at Longmont United Hospital. She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed ice skating, watching the Olympics and classic films. Carole is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, two brothers; Robert and Richard Wreed and one infant sister, Linda Jean Wreed. She is survived by her two sisters; Janet (Larry) Honstein and Eleanor Dellapina, a sister-in-law, Shirlee Wreed and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel with refreshments to follow. Friends and family are invited to continue the celebration of Carole's life at her sister, Janet's home in Loveland following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to College View Academy in Lincoln at https://www.cvak12.org/online-giving. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 13, 2019