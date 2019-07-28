|
|
Cecelia Godwin of Longmont died July 16, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center. She was 93. Cecelia Schenk was born on September 29, 1925 in Chicago, IL, the first of two daughters born to Emil and Cecelia (Mester) Schenk. Her father was a European-trained chef from Zurich, Switzerland. Her mother had come to the U.S. from Germany as a child. The family spoke German at home. In the late 1920's, the family moved to Southern California where Emil worked as a chef in resort hotels. Cecelia graduated from Lake Elsinore High School in 1943. She attended Pacific Bible Seminary (now Hope College) and City College in Long Beach, CA. In 1950, she graduated from Pepperdine University with a B.A. in Educational Psychology. Cecelia started her career as a 4th grade teacher in Long Beach. She then moved to Cincinnati, OH to work for Standard Publishing Company as the Elementary Curriculum Editor. In 1953, she married Robert Godwin in Cincinnati. Soon after, they moved to suburban New York City to work with the Go Ye Chapel Mission. It was during this time that her two sons, Charles and John, were born. In 1961, the family moved to Lexington, MA, where Cee and Bob were active in the Christian Churches/Churches of Christ. Cee loved New England and led her family to explore the historic sites and natural wonders of the area. In 1971, the Godwins moved to Longmont where Cee worked as Head Start director and then as Librarian at Central Elementary School from 1976 until her retirement in 1991. She continued to be active as an advocate for children in the Longmont Public Schools. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Woodstock of Montrose, CO; her sons, Charles of Fremont, NE, and John of Longmont; granddaughters, Katherine Wilkinson of Fort Wayne, IN and Rebecca Prescher of Waseca, MN; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Adelaide, Rorric, Nora, and Rowan. The family wishes to thank all of her friends, and the caregivers at Regent housing, Brookdale, and Elevation Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Life Bridge Christian Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 o'clock A.M. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019