Chuck was a third generation Coloradan. His family homesteaded in Southeast Colorado in 1876. He had a strong work ethic, developed in childhood. At an early age, he spent five days of the week living and working at a farm in the summer. A family friend held construction jobs open for him, allowing him to earn money when he returned home for college breaks. Chuck was a high school and college athlete, a camper and hiker. He climbed several of the "14er" mountains, including Long's Peak. He was a skier, a runner, a golfer. Chuck was a woodworker and an avid reader of History. He enjoyed playing cards and had a fun sense of humor. He served two years in the Army, stationed in Alaska, during the Korean War. In an interim between serving in the Army and returning to a career in Education, he was the Teenage Program Coordinator at a Settlement House in Chicago, where he met Fan. This was a facility in the heart of the city providing many services for those living in the community. He was a church Trustee, Elder and Sunday School Teacher. He was an active member of the Lion's Club and a Meals on Wheels volunteer. A devoted father, he loved his time with his family. Getting out in nature was a favorite activity and he instilled that same passion in his children through many outdoor adventures. As a toddler, his granddaughter loved greeting him by jumping into his high and outstretched arms. They all appreciated his reassurance and wise guidance through the years. Chuck was an Educator for 35 years. He was a teacher, coach and principal. He graduated from Adams State College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and earned both his Master of Arts Degree and his Doctor of Education Degree from Colorado State College ( University of Northern Colorado). He was Superintendent of Schools in Cheraw and Holyoke, Colorado and Assistant Superintendent in Rapid City, South Dakota. Chuck retired as Assistant Superintendent for Staff Relations in the St. Vrain School District in Longmont in 1989. He was humble, kind and caring. He and his wife shared 67 years of life's journey together. Preceding Chuck in death were his parents, Paul and Mildred Steward of Lamar, Colorado, where he grew up; his brother, Jack Steward; his sister, Elizabeth Halliburton. Survivors include his wife, Fan; and children, Mark Steward and Pam Greaney; granddaughter, Jessica Greaney; and nieces and nephews. His family will hold a private inurnment at Mountain View Cemetery. They would like to schedule a Service to celebrate Chuck's life when gatherings are permitted to resume. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

