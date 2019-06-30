|
|
Charles Edward Cole died unexpectedly on May 18, while visiting Savannah, Georgia, his childhood hometown. A residence of Longmont since 2002, Charles had planned to return to Savannah to live part-time, having just purchased a home days before his death. Charles was born in Savannah July 11, 1955 to Ernestine and Thomas Graham Cole. A graduate of Southern Technical Institute, he also held a masters degree in computer science from Mercer University. His dedication to his career took him away from Savannah and through the years he held several IT positions with AT&T, Verizon, Hewlett-Packard, and Hunter Douglas. He was most recently employed as a Senior Data Management Administrator with IBM in Boulder. Charles was a person of strong character with a warm smile and keen sense of humor. He was dedicated to his work and his family and cared deeply about the needs of others. Charles had been active since childhood. While growing up on Tybee Island, GA, he played baseball and basketball and was an avid waterskiing athlete, winning several awards. His love of fitness continued throughout his life, even while holding his full-time career. Most days, Charles could be found at the gym, swimming lanes in one of Longmont's city pools, taking a yoga class, hiking Boulder trails or cycling with his friends along the front range. Charles is survived by his sons, Zachary Cole (Rachel),Matthew Cole, Jonathan Cole, siblings Slade Cole (Carol), Frances Cole Whitlow, and Laura Cole Heisey (Augustus); nephews Slade Cole, Paul Whitlow; nieces Marilyn Cole, Kathryn Matthews; great nieces Bea and Nora Bedingfield, Mallory and Callan Matthews; and his beloved friend Sandi McCann, her family Hannah (Jacob), and Mary-Caroline Perry.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 30, 2019