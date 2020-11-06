1/1
Charles Fritchell
1937 - 2020
Charles D Fritchell, 83, of Longmont, Colorado died Sunday, 11/01/2020, peacefully with the Lord by his side. Service will held at Fairmount Funeral Home in Denver at 11:00 AM on Friday November 13th. Graveside burial will follow at 12:30. Due to the pandemic, services are limited to close family. Chuck was born on June 16, 1937, in Loveland, Colorado, the son of Roslia and Pete Fritchell. He was preceded in death by his wife Minnie (Penny) Fritchell, his parents, seven brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Joann, his brother Don, sisters Carol and Gladys. His children, Doug Fritchell, Randy Fritchell, Vern( Carol) Maltsbarger, Sherry (John) Moser, Steve Fritchell, Rick (Nancy) Fritchell, and Ron (Jen) Fritchell. He was proud of all 42 grandchildren, 27 greatgrandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild on the way. Chuck will be greatly missed for his laughter, huge smiles, family gatherings and love of his family.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Fairmount Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
