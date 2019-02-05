|
Mr. Charles 'Tracy' Jones, of Galveston, Texas died peacefully on January 26, 2019 in Galveston at the age of 77. Tracy is survived by his sister, Dr. Judy Lee Jones of Galveston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Ray Jones of Savanna, Illinois, and by his parents. Tracy was born on April 27, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois to Charles Melvin Jones and June Carolyn Johnson. He graduated from Herrick Community High School in 1960 and from Park University in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. After moving to Boston he founded MoonFire Corporation in 1993 where he served as President and CEO. Eventually he moved the company to Mead, Colorado. He sold MoonFire Corporation in 2010 and retired to Galveston. Tracy was accomplished in sales, marketing, and computer software development. While living in Mead, he co-founded the Mead Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mead Economic Development Conference. Tracy's family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston with a short memorial beginning at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Galveston Historical Foundation to support the 1877 Tall Ship Elissa.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 5, 2019