|
|
Charles P. Mariotti, 95 of Longmont, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at his home of 70 years. Charles was born in Longmont, Colorado on January 22, 1924. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guido and Anna Mariotti; his wife of 57 years, Mary Frances; and sisters, Maxine Rice, Melba Garrett, and Dora Powell. He is survived by his three sons, Mark, Les and Ned, along with their spouses, Jane, Kathy and Dianna. He was a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and their families - Trevor and Anita, Nick and Angie, Erin Ane', Nate and Chrissy, Brandon and Nicky, Clark and Shannon, Luke and Carla, Dane and Anna, and Evan and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Virginia Cook; nieces Mary Beth Parrack and Toni Bittner; and nephews, Brian Cook and Harbert Rice, Jr. Charles and his wife were lifelong residents of Longmont and members of Central Presbyterian Church. They met in the 8th grade and were high school sweethearts. Mary Frances was head cheerleader and Charles was active in varsity athletics. He was an All-State performer on the 1941 Longmont Trojan State Champion football team and on the 1942 State Champion Basketball Team. During his freshman year at Colorado State University, Charles enlisted in the Marines as a member of the 1st Division. During WW II he fought in three battles in the Pacific: Cape Glouster New Britain, Peleliu, and Okinawa before being assigned to postwar peacekeeping duties in Tientsin, China. Upon returning home he married the love of his life, Mary Frances Armstrong and began raising their family. He joined his dad in the family business, G P Mariotti Fruit and Produce, in Longmont before moving on to become Supervisor at Boulder County Roads and Maintenance. One of the last of a truly remarkable generation, loved father, grandfather and great grandfather, family was his number one priority. Dad, thank you for all your love as you will be truly missed but never forgotten. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Front Range Hospice 685 Briggs St. Ste. 200, Erie, CO. 80516. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 10, 2019