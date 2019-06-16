|
Charles A. Rodgers, age 84, passed away on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Donna, their 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A complete obituary can be found at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. You are invited to join with his family and friends to celebrate his life at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont for Visitation Wednesday 5:30-7:30 pm on June 19, 2019 with a Rosary at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be June 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, Reception to follow. Burial will be at Foothills Memorial Garden, Longmont at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TRU Hospice Services of Boulder County, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Lafayette building fund, or Meals on Wheels of Longmont or Boulder County.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 16, 2019