Charles (Chuck) Wolf passed away peacefully June 27, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was born March 27, 1931 in Kingston, Missouri, the son of Dean and Veneta Wolf and the older brother of Fred Wolf. The family moved to Longmont, Colorado in 1946. Chuck graduated from Longmont Senior High School, joined the U.S. Airforce in 1950, and returned home to finish his degree in Construction Management at Colorado State University. In 1952, Chuck married Patty Smith, also of Longmont, and loved and raised four children there. Chuck and Patty moved to Grand Lake, Colorado in 1977, where they built a beautiful and rich life together surrounded by the lake, the mountains, and the warm spirit of the town. Chuck became a homebuilder and remodeled and built many beautiful homes in the Grand Lake area. His love of the water and boating brought them endless joy, and sharing this joy with their family and friends is their legacy. Chuck and Patty were blessed with 63 years of marriage. Chuck is survived by his four children, Charlotte Isoline (Dana), Alan Wolf (Jan), Stan Wolf and Laurie Dingman (Douglas), seven grandchildren and three great grandsons. He joins his beloved wife Patty, his brother Freddie, and their parents in heaven. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church in the Pines in Grand Lake, Colorado, on August 10, at 2:00 pm. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to: Trinity Church in the Pines Charles and Patty Wolf Building and Maintenance Fund PO Box 676 Grand Lake, CO 80447
Published in Longmont Times-Call from July 5 to July 6, 2019