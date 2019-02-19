Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Crist/Mountain View Cemetery
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
Charlotte Graetzke Obituary
Charlotte June Gaetzke of Longmont, Colorado passed away on February 15, 2019. She was 95 years old. Charlotte was born at home in LaSalle, Colorado to Martha (Stangohr) Meyer and Helmut Herman Meyer. She was united in marriage to Irwin Ronald Gaetzke on December 20, 1944 in LaSalle, Colorado. She loved God, her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and was an accomplished artist whose work has crossed the oceans. She was preceded in death by her parents (Martha and Helmut Meyer), her husband (Irwin Gaetzke), her son Daniel Kent Gaetzke, and her sisters, Myra Krieger and Dorothy Oster. She is survived by her brother Jerry Meyer, her son Timothy Gaetzke and wife Karen, three grandchildren Travis Gaetzke and wife Shawn, Kristi (Gaetzke) Davis and husband Chris, and Kari (Gaetzke) Pollock and husband Eric, and four great-grandchildren, Abigail Pollock, Grant Pollock, Bradley Davis and Allison Davis. Viewing for friends and family will be Thursday evening, February 21st from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and the funeral service Friday morning, February 22nd at 10:00am both will be held at Howe Mortuary in Longmont, Colorado. Internment will follow at 2:00pm at Crist/Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, Colorado. Please visit howemortuary.com to read a full obituary and to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 19, 2019
