Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Schmidt Obituary
Joseph Christopher Schmidt, remembered as "Chris", passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 63. Chris was born and raised in Brimfield, OH. He moved to Longmont in 1980, where he raised a family and befriended many as a self-employed tile setter. He was a devoted music and animal lover. Chris is survived by his three daughters; his brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews. A wake will be held in the early fall. For condolences, please email [email protected]
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.