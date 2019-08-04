|
|
Joseph Christopher Schmidt, remembered as "Chris", passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 63. Chris was born and raised in Brimfield, OH. He moved to Longmont in 1980, where he raised a family and befriended many as a self-employed tile setter. He was a devoted music and animal lover. Chris is survived by his three daughters; his brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews. A wake will be held in the early fall. For condolences, please email [email protected]
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 4, 2019