Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Howe Mortuary
Christopher Taylor


1971 - 2019
Christopher Taylor Obituary
Christopher M. Taylor, of Longmont, passed away at his home on August 11, 2019. He was 48 years old. Chris was born February 26, 1971 in Boulder, Colorado to Larry & Margaret (Baker) Taylor. Chris is survived by his sisters, Rachel (Craig Widynowski) Taylor of Boulder and Mary "Missy" Taylor of Telluride; nephews, Henry Widynowski, Sam Lightsey and Taylor "Tucker" Lightsey. A Visitation and viewing will take place 2pm to 5pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Big Bones Canine Rescue or the Longmont Humane Society in his honor.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 21, 2019
