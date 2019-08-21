|
Christopher M. Taylor, of Longmont, passed away at his home on August 11, 2019. He was 48 years old. Chris was born February 26, 1971 in Boulder, Colorado to Larry & Margaret (Baker) Taylor. Chris is survived by his sisters, Rachel (Craig Widynowski) Taylor of Boulder and Mary "Missy" Taylor of Telluride; nephews, Henry Widynowski, Sam Lightsey and Taylor "Tucker" Lightsey. A Visitation and viewing will take place 2pm to 5pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Big Bones Canine Rescue or the Longmont Humane Society in his honor.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 21, 2019