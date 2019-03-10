|
Clara M. Montoya was born on March 4, 1930, in Santa Rosa, New Mexico; and was living in Longmont, Colorado at the time of her passing on February 26, 2019, from complications related to Type II Diabetes. Growing up with 2 sisters and 3 brothers, her parents lived and worked in New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and Colorado, moving as jobs were available for her father. She graduated from High School in La Junta, Colorado and worked for a time in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico, eventually settling in Colorado Springs where she worked at Penrose Hospital for almost 20 years, retiring in 1984. Shortly after her retirement, she moved to the Denver area to live with her daughter, Bernadette; whom she raised and loved unconditionally with a special dedication. Mother and daughter shared a very close and special bond; and grew closer through rough times and especially fun and good times over the years. She also enjoyed going out to have a meal with special friends in Longmont. She took delight in creating quilts by hand and sewing other crafts to keep her busy. She loved being close to the Colorado mountains and enjoyed taking spontaneous road trips with her daughter, traveling around Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas and Missouri. She also enjoyed the occasional gambling trips to Black Hawk and Cripple Creek, Colorado, as well as to Riverton, Wyoming, with her daughter. She also took great pleasure in having the company of her and her daughter's miniature schnauzers, Bohns and EngelJazz. We are quite sure she was met in Heaven by Bohns; who has welcomed her with lots of barks, tail wagging and kisses. She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette, and special puppy Engel, of Longmont; sister Irene of Spokane; brother Bobby of Colorado Springs; and sister-in-law, Jesse of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews; Zelda, Eliza, and Cassie of Colorado Springs; Connie of Montrose; and Cherise, Jon, Ashton and Kaylyn of Colorado Springs; as well as numerous special friends in Longmont, Boulder, and Divide, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Esperidion and Flora; sister Lupita of Montrose; brother Zeke of Colorado Springs, and brother Joe of Santa Ana, California; nephews George and Perry; and cousins Joe Eddie and Belle Martinez of Santa Rosa, New Mexico. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, who considered her Mom to be her closest confidant, her champion, travel companion, and "partner in crime". The sorrow and emptiness is almost too much to bear because of the immense love and closeness they shared for 63 years, but made easier knowing that she is now pain free and standing side by side with her Savior Lord Jesus Christ. Special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Joanna Plonska of Gunbarrel Medical Center, for her dedication, compassion and care during her illness; Kris Mickens of Gunbarrel Medical Center, for her care and support; also to Tiffany, Janet, Marcel, Lynn and Jessica of Halcyon Hospice and Palliative Care of Mead, for their sincere kindness, assistance and thoughtfulness for providing Clara the extra specialized care and comfort to help make her transition and journey as painless and as calm as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sister Carmen Community Center and Food Bank, 655 Aspen Ridge Drive, Lafayette, CO, 80026; or to the American Diabetes Foundation. Visitation will be Tuesday, 3/12/19 at 12:00pm, Rosary at 12:45pm and Mass at 1:00pm, all at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 3791 Pike Rd., Longmont. Services will conclude at the church. Private family inurnment will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado at a later date. Please visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 10, 2019