Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Pfenning

Clarence Pfenning Obituary
Clarence Pfenning, 95, of Loveland, CO passed away on October 22, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1924 in Larimer County to Conrad Pfenning & Mary Hofferber and was the fifth born of six kids. Clarence married Evelyn E. "Evee" Zoller on February 8, 1946 in Fort Collins, CO. Evee preceded Clarence in death on May 6, 2009. Together, they farmed for many years in Loveland. He graduated from Johnstown High School. He loved farming, driving around the countryside, early mornings, playing cards, the mountains, playing the guitar and traveling. Clarence always had a smile and never missed a family event. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Clarence is survived by sisters-in-law, Darlene Blehm and Esther Pfenning; several nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews and extended family, Diane, Julie, Rich and Ted. Memorial service, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church. Inurnment, Berthoud Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 29, 2019
