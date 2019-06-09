|
Connie Sue Moyer passed away peacefully at 6:10 a.m. May 20th in her home surrounded by family. Born March 10th, 1945 to Dortha Maxine (Gray) and Harold Leroy (Skinny) Barton in Sidney, Iowa. Connie spent her early years around Sidney and Riverton then the family moved to Nebraska City, NE where she graduated a NCHS Pioneer with the class of 1963. While in school she was very active in many clubs and groups including choir, Pep club and cheerleading and never letting us forget she was also once a NCHS pioneer Snow Queen! In 1963 Connie married Larry Hudson and to this union a son, Todd Eugene, was born. They later divorced and in 1968 she married Jack Moyer and was joined by his two sons, Todd Allen and Tony Lee. To this union a son, Tad Leroy, was born. Connie worked hard raising her family in Percival, Iowa where she not only farmed, driving tractors, detassling corn and working the bean fields, but also ran a restaurant/lounge plus starting her long career working for the U.S. Postal Service. After moving to Colorado in 1987 she transferred to the Boulder post office where she worked until retirement in 2003 after 32 yrs. of service. Connie always loved her family and friends dearly and had a very special place in her heart for her animals which included numerous horses, dogs and even a few cats! Connie was proceeded in death by her parents, and infant sister Sharon, an infant brother, both husbands and a grandson Tim. She is survived by stepmother Helen Ladd of Hamburg, her brother Gary Barton(Debby) of Lincoln, step brother Rodney Farley of Omaha and her children Todd A. (Melinda) of Nebraska City, Tony of Sidney, Todd E. (Sarah) of Longmont, CO. and Tad (Stormy) of Frederick, CO. 12 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. Services will be held At Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City, Nebraska Saturday June 29th @ 10:30 a.m. with graveside services at Wyuka Cemetery. A luncheon at Nebraska City Eagles Club following services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to: St Jude or Percival Church or just give someone you care about a big hug! Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 9, 2019