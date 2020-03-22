|
|
Connie Mae Nyffeler Thompson of Brooklyn Park, MN passed on March 19, 2020, from complications of Pancreatic Cancer after a courageous fight. Connie was born Dec. 17, 1947 in Columbus, NE to Raymond & Lois Nyffeler. She grew up in Stromsburg, NE & graduated High School in 1966. Connie graduated from Dental Assistant school & moved to Denver, CO. She married Art Furuiye on Dec. 9, 1972 & had two daughters. Connie worked as a Dental Assistant, at NCAR, & IBM. In 1994, she was proud to graduate Cum Laude from Regis University with a B.S. in Business. June 20, 2003, she married Neil Thompson. They enjoyed traveling & spending time with family and friends. Connie loved being creative, sewing & crafts, & collecting rocks. They were active church members at RMCC in CO & Riverway when they moved to MN in 2017. She is preceded in death by her parents. Those who remain to celebrate her life are her husband Neil Thompson, two daughters Nicole Furuiye & Melanie (Alex) Burton, four step-children: Amy (Jeff) Denz, Jenny (Joe) Bidne, Carrie (Justin) Haug, & Nathan Thompson (Tim Lietha). She loved her 11 grandkids. Connie's celebration of life will be held this summer in MN & CO. In lieu of flowers, Connie would like donations to go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN.org) visit: http://support.pancan.org/goto/ConnieThompson.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 22, 2020